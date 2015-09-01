The father of Monaco star Fabinho has hinted that his son will choose Pep Guardiola over Jose Mourinho if he comes to the Premier League this summer.



The 23-year-old defender has been in sensational form for the club from the principality this season and has been linked with a move to England with both Manchester clubs reportedly vying for his signature.





In an interview with Telefoot (via The Express) the players father admitted that; “We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. We have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn't go any further. We like Manchester United and the work of [Jose] Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for City."

The player, who is under contract at Monaco until 2012, has always maintained that a move to the Premier League is of interest. He recently commented that; “I have a contract until 2021, but the Premier League is a league that interests me. Maybe one day I will come and play here."