Neymar has told his son to leave Barcelona this summer and continue his career with Manchester United.

According to reports coming out of Spain, the father of Brazilian superstarhas told his son to leave Barcelona this summer and continue his career with Manchester United. Diario Gol writes that Neymar Santos Sr believes his son will always be under the shadow of Lionel Messi if he stays at the Camp Nou after a difficult season in La Liga which has seen the 25-year-old net just 19 times and which looks like seeing the Blaugrana displaced as title holders on Sunday by bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The portal claims that Neymar Sr has the perfect chance to head to the Premier League and lead the Red Devils back to glory both domestically and in the Champions League. United boss Jose Mourinho however, stated back in March that he thought it highly unlikely he could get his hands on one of the most famous players in the world when he declared that; “A club like Barcelona cannot and will not lose Neymar. Although Lionel Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he’s almost 30, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it is like trying to break into a safe – impossible."