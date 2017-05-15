The saga surrounding the proposed transfer of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid to Manchester United continues. Reports surfaced in Colombia on Tuesday that the 25-year-old would be announced as a United player on Sunday, after Real’s final league game of the season. Now the player’s father has had his say on proceedings in an interview with Spanish radio.





Juan Carlos Restrepo told Cadena Ser that; “I prefer him to start in a different team than being a substitute at Real Madrid.” James has been left frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu and is believed to be desperate to leave the Spanish capital this summer. United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer and has earmarked the Colombian star as one of his primary targets.

When asked about his summer transfer strategy, the Portuguese tactician declared that; “"I'm sure, at the end of the summer, probably we won't have exactly my first options, because it's difficult to succeed in every attempt. But I'm sure we're going to do something interesting and something to improve our team for next season.”