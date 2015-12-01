Sead Kolasinac’s proposed move to Arsenal has been put on-hold…..for now. The 23-year-old’s father has been speaking to

It looked as though it was a done deal last week but Bosnian defenderproposed move to Arsenal has been put on-hold…..for now. The 23-year-old’s father has been speaking to TV N1 Sarajevo (via The Sun) and he has declared that there is a new player in town, with AC Milan now also interested in taking the Schalke 04 man.

The Italian club’s new owners are laying out their transfer strategy for the summer and Kolasinac is believed to be one of the names high on their wish-list. Speaking on Bosinain television, Kolasinac senior stated that; ““Next week we will decide everything.”



The player has been in high demand since last summer after Juventus tried to prize him away from Gelsenkirchen. Over the past week however, it had emerged that Arsenal has reached a pre-contract agreement but this has now proven to be a little premature as the Rossoneri launch a late attack to try to hijack the move.