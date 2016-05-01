The father of Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda has been speaking about his son’s immediate future. Having grown up in the youth ranks at Anderlecht, the 20-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012 and was influential in his club winning the Uefa Youth League in 2015. 12 months ago he was loaned out to Spanish club Real Betis but now he is back in London and considering his next move.



Speaking to hln.be, Musonda Snr explained that; “At the moment there are two options, either he stays at Chelsea for the rest of the season or he goes out on-loan to Roma”. The youngster has been tracked by the Giallorossi from when Walter Sabatini was Sporting Director. With a move back to Anderlecht having now been ruled out, Roma may use the opportunity to bring Musonda to the Italian capital to provide cover for Egyptian striker Mo Salah, who is representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler