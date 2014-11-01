It appears that Manchester City are favourites in the race to sign

Fabinho.

The Arsenal and Manchester United target has long been in the Premier League’s sights, with the Red Devils especially keen to land the Monaco star, but Barcelona also in talks.

His Father has given the definitive clue, however, claiming that the Brazilian had a “soft spot” for the Sky Blues.

"We have been in talks with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and approached by Barcelona,"

"We like Manchester United and Mourinho’s work, but we have a soft spot for Manchester City."

Fabinho himself hasn’t hidden his appreciation for joining the EPL:

"I have a contract until 2021, but the Premier League is a league that interests me and maybe one day I will come and play here," he said, conveniently ahead of Monaco's Champions League clash with Man City at the Etihad.

"I know my name was linked with more than one English club but I am happy at Monaco at the moment."

Still only 23, he is pretty much a veteran at Monaco, who face Manchester City tonight. He’s got five Ligue 1 goals under his belt already, and two more assists if we count the Champions League.

The Brazilian nabbed six league goals last year, too.



