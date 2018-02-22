Father reveals Neymar’s recovery time
28 February at 21:00Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar's father has confirmed the time period for which his son will be out.
The 26-year-old Brazilian sealed a big money move to PSG this past summer from Barcelona for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. He has impressed since arriving from the Nou Camp, scoring 28 times in all competitions and racking up a tally of 16 assists too.
With Neymar's inclusion in the upcoming UEFA Champions League second leg game against Real Madrid under firm doubt following the injury he suffered against Marseille. The Brazilian superstar's father though, told ESPN Brazil about how much time Neymar will face on the sidelines. He said: "What is clear is that PSG know that they won't be able to count on Neymar in the next few games."
He continued: "He will stay out for the next six to eight weeks."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
