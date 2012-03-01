Fatith Terim was sacked following a brawl in a restaurant.

Turkey are looking for a new head-coach afterwas sacked following a brawl in a restaurant. Hurriyet reports that the former Milan and Fiorentina tactician was involved in an incident in Alacati were he is understood to have had an altercation with the owner of an establishment in the tourist area of the city.

CCTV apparently caught the incident and has been shown to the Turkish Football Federation who has decided to terminate his contract with immediate effect. This ends Terim’s third spell in charge of his country after being in charge of the squad from 1993-96 and 2005-09. His greatest achievement during his time at the helm was guiding Turkey to a third-placed finish at the European Championships in 2008.



It’s unlikely that we will ever see him in charge of the national team again and at 63 years of age, we may have seen the last of a man who has never been far away from controversy.