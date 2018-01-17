Fazio slams Tottenham: ‘I don’t know why they sold me’
17 January at 11:45Roma defender Fazio has released a very interesting interview to Il Corriere dello Sport talking about the current campaign but also about the reasons why he left Tottenham to join Roma.
Roma have been struggling of late but are now ready to get back on track even though they will be meeting Inter at the San Siro next Sunday: “The break arrived in the right moment”, Fazio said. “It was useful to recharge batteries and focus on something else. We know we’ve struggled in the last 4/5 games but we can turn this around.”
“I don’t think we had physical issues, we always analyze what we do and we’ve always worked well. We are working to solve our issues but the most important thing now is to find a solution as soon as we can.”
“We’ve been working really hard since the beginning of the season. Di Francesco is really keen on the defensive phase, we know how to make changes, we know what to do, the manager always explains us everything.”
“Tottenham? I played 33 games in my first season with them. After that the president wanted to change I don’t know why. I spent six more months there but I had already decided to leave. England is different, there is not much tactical work and when you go out nobody knows you. Passion for football is different, Italians are more similar to Argentineans.”
