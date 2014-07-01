FC Barcelona fail South American 'mission'

Spanish Media outlet Mundo Deportivo report that FC Barcelona's Sporting Director Robert Fernandez scouting trip to South America has turned out to ba complete failure.



According to the report, Fernandez travelled throughout South America these past few days in search of new young talent but his journey has been in vain as he has failed to find a single player to bring back or even suggest to the rest of the Cataln club's Director's to take a closer look at.



In fact, Mundo Deportivo report that the journey 'did not produce the expected results" but fails to mention the reason behind the failed voyage.