FC Porto v Liverpool - confirmed starting line-ups & live updates

Liverpool are unbeaten against Porto, having played them four times in all competitions (W2 D2). Their two encounters in Portugal both ended in draws.



Their only previous encounter in the knockout stages of a European competition was in 2000/01 in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals. Liverpool won 2-0 on aggregate and went on to lift the trophy later that season.



Porto have lost their last three Champions League knockout games (1 goal scored, 9 conceded).



Porto have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2009/10. They haven’t progressed past the quarter-finals since they lifted the trophy in 2004.



Meanwhile, Liverpool have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2008/09.



Liverpool were one of four teams to remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League group stages, alongside Barcelona, Besiktas and Tottenham.



Only Paris SG (25) scored more goals than Liverpool (23) in this season’s Champions League group stages. The Reds also made more touches inside the opposition box than any other team (251).



