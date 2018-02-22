According to Italian daily newspaper Il Messaggero, Lazio will bid farewell to Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson this summer.



The 24-year-old has had a love-hate relationship with the capital club since joining in the summer of 2013, constantly at odds with President Claudio Lotito and a number of different coaches.



He’s also a player who has only shown glimpses of his outstanding natural ability, but who has suffered a catalogue of injuries. Despite this, he’s a player that has always been liked by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.



Two summers ago, when the Portuguese took over at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were ready to offer €70M for his services; now, it’s reported that his market-value has plummeted to around €40M and with two years left on his current contract; Lotito wants the player off his payroll.



Whether the Premier League giants will resume any interest this summer remains to be seen, but there is undoubted world-class talent somewhere. Unfortunately, Lazio has not been able to prize it out of him.