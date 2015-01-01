Felipe Anderson back with the first-team
12 February at 16:00Lazio star Felipe Anderson has reportedly reconciled with Simone Inzaghi is now set to train with the side ahead of the club's Europa League game against Steaua Bucharest.
The 24-year-old Brazilian winger was one of Lazio best player's last season but injury problems have hindered his progress this season. This season, Anderson has made just a single start this season and has appeared eight times from the bench. He has, despite that, scored twice and has racked up a tally of two assists as well.
Sky in Italy say that after having had talks with manager Simone Inzaghi, Igli Tare and Angelo Peruzzi, Anderson has admitted the mistakes for which he was frozen out from the first-team squad by Inzaghi recently. He will, subsequently, train with the side ahead of their Europa League first knockout stage game against Steaua Bucharesti.
While the Brazilian is ready to step back into the first-team environment, he could well feature for the biancocelesti against the Romanian outfit on Thursday.
