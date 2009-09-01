Felipe Anderson remains out of Lazio squad

Felipe Anderson is still training apart from the rest of the team and is not likely to be part of the squad that will face Steaua Bucarest in Europa League on Thursday night.



The Brazilian winger was involved in a training bust-up with Simone Inzaghi after the home defeat against Genoa last week and the manager has decided to keep him out of Lazio squad since then.



​Felipe Anderson did not travel to Napoli to face the partenopei yesterday night and is not likely to be part of Lazio squad in Europa League next week.



“I wasn’t happy with how he played against Genoa but the defeat was not his fault. He is a top player but right now he is not ok and he is training aside from the rest of the team. I’m not going to include him in our squad list for the Napoli clash. I want to see another behaviour, he has always played with me but I want to see something different now, a different behaviour”, Simone Inzaghi said on Friday, on the eve of Lazio away clash to Napoli.