Felipe Anderson skips training after bust-up with Inzaghi
07 February at 18:00Lazio star Felipe Anderson has skipped today’s training session following a bust-up with Simone Inzaghi. According to a report of Premium Sport Inzaghi was furious at Felipe Anderson after Lazio’s 2-1 home defeat against Genoa on Monday night.
According to reports, Inzaghi shouted “You are not going to play one single game a
gain” at Felipe Anderson with the Brazilian who hit back: “I knew you would have blamed me.” At this point the two were face-to-face and only Lucas Leiva prevented them coming to blows.
The player did not showed up for today’s training but it is still not clear whether it was a decision of the player or the club.
Lazio media officer Arturo Diaconale confirmed there was an argument between the Brazilian and the manager but denied it was serious as media claimed.
“It was only a natural confrontation after an unlucky defeat”, Diaconale said.
“The manager did what he had to. The coach was right to express his disappointment but talk of a confrontation which almost turned physical is an exaggeration that I wish to deny.”
“There was nothing dramatic or irreparable between Inzaghi and Felipe Anderson. It’s actually a good thing to have players who love the clubs and these colors so much. Means the team is alive.”
