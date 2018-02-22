Marouane Fellaini claims that he is in a “strong position” because Manchester United didn’t renew his deal last summer.

The Manchester United midfielder was expected to break his silence to talk about his contract situation, as he could leave the Reds on a free this summer as his deal is expiring.

The Belgian midfielder told SportVoetbal magazine that

"The entire staff is doing everything I can to stay,"

"The club did not renew my contract last year. Now I am in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has stated that he wants to keep me.”

The scorer of the winning goal against Arsenal at the weekend, Fellaini has been linked to Juventus, among others, but the Bianconeri were not interested, CM recently revealed.

"Last year I went to the coach and I said that I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I will not ask it 10 times.

"Afterwards I became important for the team... and a good player costs at least 50 million euros. The club knows that they went wrong there."

Fellaini also decided to settle a score with Jamie Carragher, who had heavily criticized him two years ago for reacting to Robert Huth’s pulling his hair by elbowing him in the face.

The Belgian star slammed the Liverpool legend, asking: "How can someone like Carragher lecture me?"

"The guy who spat on a girl from his car after Manchester United-Liverpool.”