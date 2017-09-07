After a long and tumultuous summer market campaign for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who longed for a return to Spain and his former club Atletico Madrid, is now in the radar of a second Turkish club. Just hours after the news arrived regarding interest from Besiktas for the Spanish out of favor Blues attacker, new reports from Fotomac.com.tr have linked Fenerbahce as a potential bidder for the player. Diego Costa has reportedly returned to London after refusing to report to training when the club did not transfer him following according to his request.

There have been a number of stories that stretch in all directions concerning Diego Costa. Chelsea will not let their investment go without some financial considerations, but Conte will likely keep the player out after having missed over a month of preseason training. Many thought Costa’s return to London was a formality to gain fitness ahead of a move back to Atletico in the winter transfer window. Whether or not either Turkish club arrives with an offer that will satisfy the player and club is yet to be seen, although it is known that his preferred destination is Madrid.