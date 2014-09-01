Another clubs has entered the race for Mesut Ozil:

The 28-year-old himself has been linked with a move to Manchester United, and is apparently very interested in joining former Coach Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Ozil hasn’t endured the best start to the season, and has struggled to perform at his best for a year at least, including Arsenal’s last Premier League campaign, when they finished outside the Top Four, missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in twenty years.

Sporx claim that the Ozil’s Turkish roots could be attracting him to the Canaries, as the Arsenal man himself once described himself as a Fener fan.

With Ali Koc aiming to take over the presidency of the Istanbul club, his plan is to bring over Ozil.

The Arsenal star’s deal is set to expire next year, prompting clubs like Inter to express an interest in the German international, as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.