Ferdinand and Scholes name the difference between Man Utd and Juve for Pogba
23 February at 11:00Safe to say this is not one of the best moments in Pogba’s career. The Frenchman is struggling to impose himself under José Mourinho and several reports in England claim this could be his last season at Manchester United.
Pogba is also wanted by Juventus fans who launched a petition to have the Frenchman back at the club at the end of the current campaign.
Pogba seemed to be a better player when he was wearing black and white and both Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes have told BT Sports what’s the difference between Man Utd and Juve for the Frenchman.
“For three years he played with one of the best midfielders in the world, Andrea Pirlo”, Scholes said.
“Pogba was sensational at Juventus, because he knew how to do things, he knew what to do and when to do it. The problem is that things are different at Man Utd. There is no order in midfield, players don’t know what they have to do”, Scholes said.
“Pogba’s problem is that he does not help the defence”, Ferdinand added.
“He doesn’t defend and when he does it he is too weak. At Juve with Buffon, Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini he could do that, tactic was different there. At Man United he needs to defend as well and right now he is not doing what he is told.”
