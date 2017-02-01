Fernando Llorente names his favorite for the Juventus-Tottenham tie
13 February at 16:45Former Juventus and current Tottenham star Fernando Llorente feels that the Old Lady are slight favorites for progressing into the next round by ousting Spurs in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.
The big Spaniard arrived at Tottenham from Swansea on deadline day this past summer for a fee in the region of 12 million pounds. Since arriving, he has struggled to provide competition to Harry Kane and has scored only a single Premier League goal, which was against his former club Swansea. But Llorente will take the field against another one of this former clubs on Tuesday evening in Turin.
In an interview with IlBianconeri, the Spaniard told that the Old Lady are slight favorites to progress. He said: "It will be a splendid game with two great teams on field. It will be an intense match in which pressure will be applied by both Tottenham and Juventus."
"Predicting the game is tough. Tottenham enjoy a good form and performances against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal is a reflection of that."
"Their chance to progress has increased, but Juventus are 55 percent favorites to progress."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
