Fernando Llorente: PSG consider January bid for Chelsea target
10 January at 13:40PSG are interested in signing Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, according to a report of L’Equipe. The Spaniard is also a transfer target of Chelsea as the Blues are looking for a back-up striker for Diego Costa given that January signing Michy Batshuayi has failed to adapt to life at the Stamford Bridge.
The Ligue1 giants are also considering signing Llorente to become the second-choice striker for Edinson Cavani who has 24 goals in 23 appearances so far this season.
Llorente is Antonio Conte’s top January target for the attack department as the Italian tactician has already worked with the former Athletic Bilbao star at Juventus in the 2013/14 campaign.
Llorente, 31, swapped Sevilla with Swansea last summer for € 5.9 million. The former Juventus hit-man has six goals in 18 appearances with the Premier League side and has surprisingly become a priority target for two of the best European clubs out there.
