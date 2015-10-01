In an in depth interview with BBC’s Football Focus, Spanish forward Fernando Torres weighs in on his own career and that of teammate Antoine Griezmann with Atletico Madrid. Torres is no stranger to major moves, with his 58 million EUR move to Chelsea in 2011 as an important move to a highest level club. Of Griezmann, Torres says “The world is in his hands” amidst rumors of an over 100 million EUR offer from the likes of Manchester United. He notes that there are not many clubs where he can improve what he has at Atletico and adds “I hope he stays with us forever.”

The French forward has been linked to Manchester on multiple occasions, and has been rumored to have been shortlisted by Mourinho for a summer move. His scoring rate is extremely impressive with 15 goals in 30 La Liga matches this season. At age 26 should the French international choose to make a move, it would seem this would be an opportune time to reap the benefits that come with signing on with a major club.