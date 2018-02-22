Fernando Torres announces Atletico Madrid exit
09 April at 16:43Atletico Madrid have confirmed their striker Fernando Torres has decided to leave the Spanish capital club after the end of the 2017/18 season.
The 34-year-old left the Rojiblancos for the first time and made a switch to Liverpool in 2007. After spells at Chelsea and Milan, the frontman returned to Atletico in January 2015. He has now decided to leave the La Liga outfit for the second time later in the summer.
Atletico president Enrique Cerezo admitted the door will be open for Torres to return to the club in the future.
"Fernando is a legend in our club, we have always said that he would have the decision regarding his future because this is his house, and if he has decided to continue his professional career in another place starting next season, I can only thank him for everything he has given to us, which is a lot, and tell him that he will always have the doors to Atlético de Madrid open when he decides to finish his career as a football player,” Cerezo told Atletico’s official website.
Atletico have confirmed they will pay a tribute to Torres in their last league game of the season against Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano.
