Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been discharged from hospital after picking up a sickening head injury in last night’s 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna. The Spanish international lost consciousness after a clash of heads late in the game swallowing his tongue before medics rushed onto the field to come to his aid.



Several players were visibly upset as the player was stretchered off the field and rushed straight to hospital. This morning, Torres took to twitter to thank people for their messages of support following the incident.



