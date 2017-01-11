Ferreira Carrasco: Release clause of Man City, Arsenal target revealed
14 January at 14:27Manchester City and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Spanish news outlet AS.com has revealed the release clause included in the contract of the Belgium star.
Carrasco, 23, has recently signed a contract extension with the Colchoneros and his new contract is set to expire in June 2022. The player has a release clause of € 100 million included in his new agreement with the LaLiga giants, a sum that could discourage many suitors from making opening bids for the talented winger.
According to AS, Manchester City and Arsenal are not the only clubs interested in signing the Belgium International, as Manchester United and Chelsea have also set sights on him. All these Premier League clubs are reported to be considering placing an offer for Carrasco next summer.
Diego Simeone, however, is not likely to accept any offer for his star even if the Argentinean tactician has recently had an argument with the 23-year-old star.
Share on