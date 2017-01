Manchester City and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signingstar Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Spanish news outlet AS.com has revealed the release clause included in the contract of the Belgium star. Carrasco, 23, has recently signed a contract extension with the Colchoneros and his new contract is set to expire in June 2022. The player has a release clause of, a sum that could discourage many suitors from making opening bids for the talented winger.According to AS,are not the only clubs interested in signing the Belgium International, ashave also set sights on him. All these Premier League clubs are reported to be considering placing an offer for Carrasco next summer.Diego Simeone, however, is not likely to accept any offer for his star even if the Argentinean tactician has recently had an argument with the 23-year-old star.