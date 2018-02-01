Facundo Ferreyra has been talking to

Shakhtar Donetsk strikerhas been talking to ASRoma.it about this week’s Champions League clash in the Round of 16.

The Argentine, who already has 20 goals to his name this season, was asked first what his thoughts were when the draw was made last December.



“When we drew Roma, I thought that at this stage of the Champions League all of the teams are strong,” stated Ferreyra, “Whether it's Roma or any other team, we will do our best, just as we did in the group stage and that brought us results.”



On Shakhtar’s preparations he explained that: “The team have been preparing very well. The motivation is great. We know that we are facing a crucial game for both the whole team and the fans, and we want to please them.”



On being at home for the first-leg, he declared that: “Honestly, I’d prefer to play the decider at home but this doesn’t diminish our optimism at all. We need to deliver a great performance at home and go to Rome with an advantage.”



Finally, on his team’s chances of going through to the last eight: ““I suppose the chances are equal – 50-50. Roma are a very good team but we believe in our strength and condition.”