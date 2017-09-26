Feyenoord fans causing unrest in Napoli
26 September at 16:25The ball hasn’t even made it on to the pitch, but first blood between Napoli and Feyenoord’s Champions League match tonight has already been drawn. Reports surfaced that three Dutch teenagers have been arrested on charges of intending to throw stones in Napoli’s city center.
Feyenoord fans have been forbidden from entering the São Paulo by UEFA after 22 Feyenoord fans were arrested after they were bounced from Europa League by Roma in 2015. However, the ban hasn’t stopped hundreds of Rotterdam ultras from traveling to the coastal city. In fact, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, another 200 are expected to arrive prior to the match.
The city’s police force is at its highest alert, as they anticipate clashes between opposing ultra groups. During the 2015 riots, Feyenoord fans created overtly racist t-shirts and forced the match to be stopped twice.
The teams kickoff at 8:45pm (Italy time) tonight as Napoli look to avoid another embarrassment after losing to Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the first leg.
