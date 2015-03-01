Fiancée of Real Madrid star reportedly searches for new home in London amid Chelsea links
22 March at 21:39Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is willing to improve his attacking department in the summer by signing either Romelu Lukaku or Alvaro Morata. The Belgian striker is said to be Chelsea’s priority target but according to reports in England Everton are not going to sell Lukaku despite Chelsea being open to offer up to £ 70 million.
Conte is said to be reluctant to add more cash to his offer, therefore he’s considering signing the former Real Madrid star who joined Juventus just a few weeks after that Conte stepped down as the bianconeri boss in summer 2014.
According to Ok Diario (via The Sun), Morata’s fiancée has dropped a massive hint that the Spaniard will be moving on to Chelsea in the summer.
The Spanish new outlet reports that Alice Campello has been searching for a new property in London fuelling transfer speculations that are linking his future husband with a move the Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal are also said to be interested in welcoming Morata’s services although the Spaniard may reject the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium in case Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.
According to reports, the former Juventus striker could leave Real Madrid for a transfer fee in the region of £ 50 million.
