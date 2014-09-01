Fifa 18 designs new kits for Juve, Man Utd, Real and Bayern

Juventus, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will wear a fourth kit this season but only on...virtual reality. Fifa 18, in fact, has just launched a special edition of shirts that will only be worn by virtual footballers on FIFA Ultimate Team (Ps4, Xbox One, Pc). Juventus have announced the agreement with Fifa through an official statement published on their website.



You've never seen a Juventus kit like this before! A black shirt with the new Juventus logo in white is coming to life...the virtual life...on EA Sports FIFA 18!



You won't see this one in Serie A, Coppa Italia or the Champions League. This shirt will be available only for Bianconeri gamers who use FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode starting on 18 December.



A study by EA and adidas found that Juventus, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were among the most important and most popular clubs on FIFA and now you can enjoy the Juventus fourth kit!



