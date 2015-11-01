Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have finally reached an agreement for French striker The Sun quotes former FIFA accredited agent Vincent Rodriguez who has tweeted that a deal for the 25-year-old frontman has now been struck.

The player has been the subject of huge speculation since the turn of the year when it was reported that the Red Devils had agreed to meet the release clause in his current deal of £84M. Griezmann’s advisor Eric Olhats has recently quashed speculation that the player was heading to Paris Saint-Germain when he stated that; “We’re thinking right now about the most suitable offer. Real Madrid and other clubs are part of this thinking process.”

