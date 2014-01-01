FIFA could kick Spain out of the World Cup

Spanish newspaper El Pais reveals a bombshell regarding the Spanish national team's possible exclusion from the FIFA World Cup next summer in Russia.



According to the report Fifa has warned the the Spanish FA, the RFEF, that continued involvement from the Spanish government in the upcoming election for the football federation’s new president could result in them losing their place at next summer’s World Cup. El Pais reports further that the Spanish government’s National Sports Council have made contact with the RFEF over an eventual successor which would be in direct contradiction of FIFA’s strict rules that any involvement from the Spanish government constitutes political interference in the football federation´and is therefore forbidden.



FIFA's rules clearly state that: "Each member must manage their affairs independently and ensure that there is no interference by third parties in their affairs."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)