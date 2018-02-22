FIFA ends Liverpool-Moscow racism investigation without charges

UEFA's investigation into allegations by Liverpool's Rhian Brewster of racist abuse by a Spartak Moscow player has failed to find any evidence to corroborate the claim.



European football's control, ethics and disciplinary body acknowledged the allegation was made in good faith by the 17-year-old but, after a number of extensive interviews of players and match officials, it came down to Brewster's word against that of Spartak captain Leonid Mironov.



The defender admitted swearing at Brewster during Spartak's 2-0 defeat in the UEFA Youth League match at Prenton Park in December but denied using racist language.



Five players from each side -- plus the two match officials and Mironov himself -- were questioned about the incident but none could confirm hearing any discriminatory language.



UEFA said in a statement that it "appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct a thorough independent investigation" following Brewster's claim.



"Such an appointment is standard practice, given that allegations of racist behaviour are taken very seriously by UEFA and its disciplinary bodies in accordance with our zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of discrimination," the statement read.



But, following the interviews, UEFA made the decision to end the investigation.



"The UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body, following the recommendation of the inspector, established that there was no evidence that would legally support sanctioning ... Mironov and thus decided to close the disciplinary proceedings," according to the statement.