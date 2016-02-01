The FIFA Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026:

16 groups of 3 teams. Details to follow after the meeting. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 10, 2017

The 2026 World Cup will be played by 48 teams,. The council of FIFA has approved the plan of President Gianni Infantino and changes will take place from 2026.The 48 teams taking part to the tournament will be divided in 16 groups of three. The host country of the tournament has yet to be decided and won’t be named before 2020. As of today,are in pole position to organize the 2026 World Cup.More details will be revealed at the end of the meeting which is taking place today. Today’s changes will allow 16 more teams to take part to the 2026 World Cup. African and Asians nations are expected to be given four spots each, increasing their presence in the most popular football competition in the world. The