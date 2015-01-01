FIFA Football Awards: Cristiano Ronaldo is named the best player of 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid was named the best player of 2016 during the Fifa Football Awards. It was Gianni Infantino who handed him the award as Ronaldo finished ahead of Lionel Messi and France's Antoine Griezmann.



Ronaldo had a terrific 2016 year as he lifted the UEFA Champions league with Real Madrid and he also won the 2016 Euro cup with Portugal. It was a year to remember for CR7.



HERE IS THE BEST FORMATION OF 2016: There are five players of Real Madrid, four players of Barcelona (plus Dani Alves who is now with Juve) and Manuel Neuer. Here is the Fifpro World 11 : Neuer; Dani Alves, Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Kroos, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Ronaldo.



Cristiano Ronaldo also won the 2016 Ballon d'or, which was his 4th in career. He was again voted first ahead of Bercelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)