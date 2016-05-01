FIFA Men's Coach 2016: Ranieri is crowned champion !

It was a special 2016 for Leicester and their coach Claudio Ranieri as they shocked the entire EPL and won the league title. Today, Claudio Ranieri also won the Fifa men's coach 2016 award, handed to the best coach of the year. The Italian coach finished first ahead of Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane and Portugal's Fernando Santos, who respectively won the UEFA Champions league title and the Euro cup this past year.



Here is what Claudio Ranieri had to say on the matter in Zurich: " I want to thank my family, my fans and my players since we accomplished something really incredible. I am so proud ". It was Argentina legend Diego Armando Maradona who handed him the award (as he has now gotten closer to Fifa). Maradona had this to say : " It is easier to play than to coach. For me, playing football was like breathing air. Coaching is different, it is very difficult indeed ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)