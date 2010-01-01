Buffon, Conte, and Allegri among finalists for...

FIFA has released the list of three finalists for the FIFA Coach of The Year award. They are Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus, Antonio Conte from Chelsea, and Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid. It is expected that the French legend will take home the award instead of either the Italian manager.



RONALDO, MESSI AND NEYMAR - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar will compete for the FIFA Player of the Year award. Once again, the Real Madrid man is poised to beat his two rivals for the hardware.



In addition to Allegri and former Bianconeri Conte and Zidane, there is Buffon, once again, among the best goalkeepers. He will be up against Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer for Goalkeeper of The Year. After a superb season, it's likely the Italian will come home with the trophy.



The Serie A also received attention for the Puskas Award, the prize for the best goal scored in the season. Unsurprisingly, Mario Mandzukic of Juventus is among the finalists. The Croatian candidate scored an improbable golazo against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.