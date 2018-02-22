FIFA Ultimate Team players take despicable advantage of Davide Astori's death

There has been outrage among many FIFA players following how other players have used the death of Fiorentina skipper Davide Astori as a means of earning more money on the Ultimate Team Mode on the simulation game.



The 31-year-old Astori, who met a sad and shocking demise yesterday, was found dead in his hotel room in the morning. Astori had represented the Italian national team multiple times in his career and had represented the Azzurri during the qualifiers for this year's upcoming FIFA World Cup too.



Many FIFA Ultimate Team Players though, have taken advantage of the rumble that has been caused following the tragic death of the defender. Astori's card is being sold off by players for a maximum amount of 10,000 in-game coins as the players of the game look to take full advantage of the death of the former Italy player.



A host of people, thankfully, tweeted the issue as a cause for concern and demanded EA Sports to designate all the Astori cards as untradeable or make them special cards. The creators of the game are yet to respond to those requests.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)