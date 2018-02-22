FIGC commissioner Fabbricini confirms Mancini talks for Italy job
01 May at 17:25Italian Football Association (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini has revealed that Italian FA deputy commissioner Alessandro Costacurta and team manager Gabriele Oriali have held talks with Zenit St Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini over a possibility of taking over the national team’s coach.
The Azzurri are without a coach after they decided to show Gian Piero Ventura the exit door following Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Fabbricini stressed no decision has been finalised on appointing the former Manchester City manager as Italy’s next coach.
“Yesterday there was a meeting between the deputy commissioner Costacurta, the blue team manager Oriali and Roberto Mancini who gave the willingness to resolve the relationship with Zenit and to be the coach of the national team,” Fabbricini told Ansa.
“We agreed that we will start talking of figures and details on May 13, at the end of the Russian championship.
“I want to say that there is nothing decisive. With Mancini we will clarify that the Football Association has a budget for the role and we do not intend to derogate.
“With him we will also need to talk about the chain of blue technicians (the current ones are expiring between June and July) that we would like to be agreed with the future of Ribadisco. I repeat, he said he was available, from 13 we will enter specifically.”
