It has been confirmed by Giovanni Malago’, the president of Coni, that the FIGC won’t have a president for six months.

Giorgio Tavecchio resigned at the end of November, launching a tirade against his critics as he did so. The Azzurri had just been eliminated by Sweden in the World Cup qualifiying playoffs, ensuring Italy miss the competition for the first time since 1958.

Fabbricini will be assisted by assistant commissioners Angelo Clarizia and Alessandro Costacurta, the latter a former Milan legend and current TV pundit.

Malago’ was initially expected to take over, but with the Olympics coming up shortly he couldn’t take over.

“The commissionership will last six months, but it may last longer. I don’t just want, but need to leave because of the Olympics, I have worked for four years for them. It wouldn’t be professional to change these plans just for football, that’s why I have nominated Fabbricini to take over FIGC.”