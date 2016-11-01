Figo jumps to the defence of Inter and AC Milan stars
15 January at 11:15During an interview with Corriere della Sera, former Real Madrid winger Luís Figo discussed a variety of issues, including this season’s Scudetto race and the extent to which two of his compatriots are struggling to adapt to Italian football.
Here is what the ex-Portuguese national team captain had to say: “I hope Inter can win the league title, though Juventus and Napoli are both very strong. I hope to see a three-way fight for the Scudetto. João Mário, like André Silva, is a very strong player but has not yet managed to adapt to Italian football. That said, it’s not easy when things are not going well for the team. I hope that the team can get back to their best soon, which should help him.”
The former Sporting CP midfielder has been linked with a move to Spanish pair Sevilla and Atlético Madrid, while he reportedly turned down the chance of a move to Premier League side Watford this month.
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
