Figo: ‘Why I swapped Barcelona with Real Madrid’

When Luis Figo moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid the blaugrana fans did not take the former Portuguese star decision very well. His move to the Bernabeu from the Nou Camp is one of the most debated transfers in the history of the beautiful game and the former Inter winger has released an interview with LaLiga official website to reveal why he decided to make such a shock move.



“It cost me to leave Barcelona. There was lot of pressure on me and at some point I even decided to stay. I was not only interested in the sporting and economic part of the deal. A move to Madrid would have disappointed many people I loved.”



“Sometimes we are surrounded by doubts but we must make a decision. In the end I decided to move to Madrid because my importance for Barcelona was not recognized, not by fans but by some people working for the club. In this situation, of course, I decided to change because I had other offers. That’s what happened.”

