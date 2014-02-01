Figures behind Depay’s Lyon switch revealed as winger completes move from Manchester United
20 January at 16:18Ligue1 giants Lyon have announced the signing of Memphis Depay from Manchester United on a permanent deal. The Dutch winger spent 18 disappointing months at the Old Trafford where he arrived in summer 2015 for € 34 million from PSV Eindhoven.
Depay, 22, has signed a four-year-and a half contract with Lyon and has chosen the number nine shirt. The Dutchman could be available for Lyon’s next Ligue1 game against Marseille.
The French side have agreed a € 17.3 million transfer fee though the player’s price could rise up to € 25 million with add-ons included in the agreement between Manchester United and Lyon.
Depay scored seven goals and registered as much assists in 56 appearances during his time at the Old Trafford.
The Holland International is the second player to leave the Old Trafford on a permanent deal in the current transfer window as Morgan Schneiderlin completed his € 27 million Everton move earlier last week.
