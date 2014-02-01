Présentation de @Memphis à 14h45 au Groupama OL Training Center, en compagnie de Jean-Michel Aulas et Bruno Genesio.

Ligue1 giants Lyon have announced the signing offrom Manchester United on a permanent deal. The Dutch winger spent 18 disappointing months at the Old Trafford where he arrived in summer 2015 for € 34 million from PSV Eindhoven.Depay, 22, has signedand has chosen the number nine shirt. The Dutchman could be available for Lyon’s next Ligue1 game against Marseille.The French side have agreed awith add-ons included in the agreement between Manchester United and Lyon.​Depay scoredThe Holland International is the second player to leave the Old Trafford on a permanent deal in the current transfer window ascompleted his € 27 million Everton move earlier last week.