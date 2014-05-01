Figures behind new Perisic’s Inter deal revealed as Croat snubs Man Utd move
20 August at 10:30Ivan Perisic is set to sign a new contract with Inter after that Manchester United have been chasing the Croat for the entire summer transfer campaign.
Perisic was reported to have reached an agreement with Manchester United but the Serie A giants refused to sell the 28-year-old for less than € 55 million whilst the Red Devils’ highest bid could hardly reach € 50 million including add-ons.
Luciano Spalletti has vetoed the winger’s summer exit and Inter have now reached an agreement with the Croatia International who is now going to pen a new contract with the nerazzurri.
According to Sky Sport, Perisic is going to sign a new € 5 million-a-year deal until 2021.
Perisic’s current agreement runs until 2020 and the Croat is reported to have already informed Manchester United that he is not anymore willing to sign for them as he is going to sign a contract extension with Inter soon.
The Serie A giants are expected to announce Perisic’s contract extension as soon as the summer transfer window shuts.
