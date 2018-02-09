Final: Fiorentina 0-2 Juventus - The boom and bust of the match
09 February at 22:40Juventus traveled south to Tuscany and fulfilled their goal of bringing home all three points against Fiorentina. Behind goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain, and a massive controversy surrounding VAR (yet again), the Bianconeri came away with the 1-0 victory.
The match presented a number of milestones. Gianluigi Buffon played his 500th league match (Serie A and Serie B) with Juventus. It represented Massimiliano Allegri’s 200th match behind Juventus’ bench. And it was also a homecoming, of sorts, for Federico Bernardeschi.
Let’s take a look at the match’s BOOM and its BUST.
BOOM – Federico Bernardeschi: With injuries to Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa, and Blaise Matuidi decimating the Bianconeri’s roster, the young and talented Fiorentina product stepped up (despite injuries of his own), and scored the decisive free kick against his former club near his childhood home in Carrara.
BUST – Video Assistant Referee: The 18th through 22nd minutes prove that, if VAR is to be successful, many changes will need to be made to the way it’s implemented. Aside from the obvious controversy, which you can read more about HERE, the communication from officials in these situations needs to be better.
Go to comments