Finally, André Silva scores his first Serie A goal for AC Milan in a very timely moment

AC Milan faced Genoa earlier today as they ended up getting a huge 0-1 win thanks to a last second André Silva goal. Rino Gattuso decided to start Nikola Kalinic upfront alongside Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso but the Croatian striker failed to leave a mark.



As the game progressed, the Milan coach decided to put on Patrick Cutrone and André Silva as he took off Kalinic and Calhanoglu. This was a wise decision as the young Portuguese striker scored a huge goal for Milan to give them all three points. The game was heading towards a 0-0 draw as Milan attacked for one last time in the 94th minute of play. Suso put in a nice left-footed cross as André Silva headed home the winner with literally a few seconds to go in the game. This was a big win for Milan as they are now up to 47 points in the Italian Serie A standings.



André Silva has appeared in 28 games for Milan on the season (most as a sub) as this was his 7th goal of the season and his first in the Italian Serie A. We should see more of him in the near future...



Jean-Luca Mascaro