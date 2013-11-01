Find out why this Inter star is skipping his vacation
07 January at 17:40As Italian soccer slips into its winter hibernation period, players across the league have weeks to rest and recover on beaches or at home with friends and family. One player who is giving up his privilege is Inter Milan’s Joao Miranda.
The Brazilian central back is looking to speed up his recovery from a calf injury that threatens his available for Inter’s return match against Roma at the San Siro on January 21st. At this point, recovery from the injury has been slower than he and the club had hoped.
So far this season, Miranda has made 17 appearances in the league and played 1,520 minutes. His presence in the central defender role has been key to Inter’s stunning ascent this season. However, the Nerazzurri have dropped points in each of the last four matches, the last two of which he missed with the injury.
Miranda originally came to Milan by way of Atletico Madrid.
