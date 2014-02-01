Fininvest: 'AC Milan sale? We always acted with transparency..'

Marina Berlusconi, president of Fininvest, responded to the rumors about AC Milan's sale to Yonghong Li. Here is what she had to say on the matter : "During the long negotiations for the sale of AC Milan, Fininvest always acted in a transparent way and we used some of the biggest financial advisors in the world. The intention of these claims, which arrive during the electoral campaign and that have already been confirmed as false by the prosecutors office, are clear. These rumors come out the day that Carlo De Benedetti is on the first page because of the insider trading. La Stampa and il Secolo XIX wrote a very poor story this morning. This is really bad journalism, you can even call it Fake news. There is a lot of Anti-Berlusconi people out there clearly...".



