AC Milan have won two of their last three Serie A clashes with Fiorentina after having won only one of the previous nine (D3 L5).



Fiorentina haven’t conceded in their last two Serie A home games against AC Milan: the last time they kept three consecutive clean sheets at the Franchi against the Rossoneri was in February 1999.



Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last six league matches (W2 D4) and haven’t conceded in the last four - the last time the Viola kept five clean sheets in a row was in January 2014.



The Tuscans have kept a clean sheet in three of the last four Serie A home games, as many as they did in their previous 19 at the Franchi.



AC Milan have lost their last two Serie A games without scoring: the last time the Rossoneri failed to score in three consecutive league matches was in November 2001.



AC Milan, along with Roma and Sassuolo, are yet to gain any points from trailing situations in Serie A this season.



Four of Fiorentina’s last six league goals have come in the last 20 minutes of play

