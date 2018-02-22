Fiorentina are unbeaten since Astori's passing as Roma had their focus on Barcelona...

Davide Astori has left us a month ago as Fiorentina rallied after this sad event in honor of their captain. Fiorentina have so far played 5 games since the unfortunate event as they beat Benevento (1-0), Torino (1-2), Crotone (2-0), Udinese (0-2) and Roma (0-2). They have won 5 straight games as they have been on fire thanks to Astori. He might not be here anymore but he is surely pushing on his former teammates from above as Pioli's club look regenerated. Roma on the other hand were surely thinking about their defeat to Barcelona and their upcoming return leg against Messi and co as they seemed a shadow of themselves today.



As we said, Fiorentina beat Roma earlier on today in a big game for Fiorentina (thanks to goals from Benassi and Giovanni Simeone) as they are climbing back up the Italian Serie A standings. Fiorentina are currently in seventh place in the Italian Serie A standings as they are only 1 point back of AC Milan and the 6th place (the rossoneri do have a game in hand which will be played tomorrow evening against Sassuolo at the San Siro in Milano). Fiorentina surely peaked at the right time as they will try to win the most games possible for their fallen captain...