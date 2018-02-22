Fiorentina, here is how Davide Astori lived his last few hours
04 March at 19:20Davide Astori's passing earlier this morning shook the world of football. The ex-Fiorentina captain seemingly died during his sleep last night from natural causes but an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow to find out more on his passing.
As Sky Sport (via ForzaItalianFootball) reported, "Asto" played a bit of Playstation last night in his teammate Sportiello's room. Once it was time to go to bed, Davide Astori forgot his shoes in his teammates room. Sportiello told him: "Asto, you forgot your shoes...". Astori responded: "Don't worry, I will get them tomorrow morning". The rest is now history as this is a very sad day for Italian football. Fiorentina were getting ready to face Udinese in the Italian Serie A earlier this morning but the game as well as all of the Serie A games of this matchday have been postponed. It remains to be seen when these games will be re-played but the focus is currently on Asto and his family...
